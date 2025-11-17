Clarification On Goldberg ‘Skipping’ WrestleFest Private Signing

Bill Goldberg recently made headlines after it was claimed that he skipped a private signing with K&S WrestleFest during the Big Event NY Expo. Now though, more has come to light about the actions of the WWE Hall of Famer.

On Facebook, a fan appreciated Tom Unger, the promoter of Big Event EXS, while also making their views clear on Goldberg’s alleged actions. This prompted a response from Unger, who made clear that Goldberg completed the five hours signing that he was contracted to.

Unger also said that K&S WrestleFest shouldn’t be “posting this all over like the victim” as they knew there was a chance that they wouldn’t have Goldberg. When the fan asked why Goldberg simply didn’t stay longer than his contracted time, another fan said that Bill shouldn’t have to go beyond what he was contracted for.

This revelation by Unger paints this situation in a new light. Rather than Goldberg unprofessionally skipping a signing, he simply left the show after the period of time he had been paid to work there expired. While K&S WrestleFest said in their initial post that they were “super disappointed and frustrated” by Goldberg’s actions, they should have been aware all along that Goldberg’s time was limited.

Goldberg retired from in-ring competition earlier this year with a loss to GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. While his days in the ring are over, Goldberg continues to drum up drama outside of the ring.