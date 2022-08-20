Saturday, August 20, 2022
New Championship Match Confirmed For Clash At The Castle

By Anutosh Bajpai
Clash At The Castle
WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus has been confirmed for the upcoming Clash At The Castle PPV.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured a Fatal Five Way #1 contenders match for the IC title. It also involved Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Sami Zayn.

The ending of the bout saw Sami Zayn hitting a Helluva Kick on Ricochet. Corbin pulled Zayn before he could get the pin and started beating down Ricochet. Sheamus then came out of nowhere with a Brogue Kick on Corbin for the win.

The Celtic Warrior will become WWE’s 27th Grand Slam champion if he wins the title at the event. The last gold he held in WWE was the US title which he won in 2021.

Updated Clash At The Castle Match Card

This is the fifth match that has been announced for the Clash At The Castle PPV. Here is the updated match card for the show:

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
  • Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus
  • Six Women Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky
  • Singles Match: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

WWE Clash At The Castle will be taking place from the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday September 3.

