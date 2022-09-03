Saturday, September 3, 2022
What Time Does WWE Clash at the Castle Start?

By Ryan Droste
WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE Clash at the Castle takes place at a special time this Saturday, September 3rd.

Most WWE premium live events take place in the evenings (in the United States). However, this is not your typical WWE show. The show will air live from Cardiff, Wales in the United Kingdom.

WWE Clash at the Castle starts at 1pm (ET) / 10am (PT).

In case you forget what time Clash at the Castle begins, you can always catch the show on-demand on Peacock (US) and on the WWE Network (international).

For more information, including the full match card and the latest news, visit our WWE Clash at the Castle event page.

