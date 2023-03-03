Update on Recent Claim About CM Punk’s AEW Title Win

CM Punk hasn’t wrestled since AEW All Out 2022, when he won the AEW World title from Jon Moxley. Aside from the events that transpired backstage at the pay-per-view, he was injured during the match and has been sidelined ever since.

Recently, some rumors circulated online that suggested Punk had pressured Tony Khan to change the outcome of a match at Double or Nothing last year. These rumors have been put to rest by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer clarified that Punk was scheduled to win the match against Adam Page. The decision to put the title on Punk earlier than planned was not due to any pressure from the wrestler.

CM Punk: “I’ll Wrestle Again Just to Upset You”

Wrestling legend recently Mark Henry weighed in on CM Punk’s return to AEW, saying that he doesn’t view Punk as a “cancer” to the locker room.

Henry, who spoke on Busted Open Radio, also commented that he considers himself and Punk to be outsiders in AEW, and believes that the company should bring Punk back. These comments generated a lot of discussion in the wrestling community.

In response to a fan who wrote “Keep CM Punk retired” on Instagram, Punk didn’t hold back. In a reply to the comment, Punk wrote, “you liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Punk’s future, it’s expected that he will be medically cleared to return to the ring in the next few months.

