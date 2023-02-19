CM Punk Attends NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Amid AEW Suspension

Speculation has grown that CM Punk‘s wrestling future may be with New Japan Pro Wrestling after the former World Champion was spotted at Battle in the Valley this week.

Punk a two-time former AEW World Champion, has been suspended from the promotion since September’s All Out Pay-Per-View over his post-show comments and backstage fight.

CM Punk is now the only person suspended following All Out to remain suspended as his trainer Ace Steel was fired, and everyone else was brought back to TV.

Battle in the Valley

All attempts to get an answer about Punk’s future from Tony Khan have come up fruitless, with the AEW President refusing to provide an update.

On Twitter, a fan shared photos of Punk attending Battle in the Valley, which happened this week in San Jose, California.

I’m in the same section as CM Punk!!!



And Lars!!! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/D5hPu9eBiW — Poppin’ Sugar Rubis ?? (@madrigrober) February 19, 2023

No details are currently known as to whether Punk is interested in signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, or merely attended the event as a fan.

Punk’s Future

We can’t say for sure where Punk will wrestle next (if he wrestles again at all,) but if an AEW return is in the cards, then he shouldn’t expect a warm welcome.

Multiple top stars have said they will refuse to work with Punk if he is brought back, believing his comments at All Out were entirely inappropriate.

Chris Jericho reportedly called Punk a “cancer” after the All Out backstage fight, and the inaugural AEW World Champion is said to be part of a group trying to block a return.

There are some in WWE who have made their views clear that a Punk return would only bring problems as seen with what happened last September.