CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite Was Not Planned

CM Punk opened this week’s AEW Dynamite with a promo, the first time has spoken on AEW programming since returning last week. He first started talking about his upcoming title match with Jon Moxley before shifting his focus to “Hangman” Adam Page.

He noted he had some “not so important” things to get out of the way and called out Page. He said Page could have a rematch right then and there, but Page didn’t come out. Punk called him a coward for not showing up and how everyone wants to be champion until they have to do champion things.

Things Got Real

Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that nobody knew it would happen as Page wasn’t scheduled for the segment, indicating some heat between Punk and Page.

“If you’re wondering about the CM Punk thing at the start of the show with Adam Page… that was weird for everyone. As in, nobody knew he was going to do that. If you remember months ago when they were feuding, and I said there was a lot of reality to it – well, there’s a lot of reality to it.”

Meltzer continued, “So, I don’t know what the deal was, and nobody else does either, but… Punk was supposed to go out there and talk about Moxley and build the match, and he did… after he talked about Adam Page. They may build something from it down the line, but it’s not scheduled for this pay-per-view, and nobody knew he was gonna do it.”

Punk is slated to defend his AEW World Championship against Moxley next Wednesday on Dynamite. This was a surprise as many fans expected it to take place at All Out.

