CM Punk Goes Off on AEW EVPs, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Adam Page After All Out

Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against CM Punk in the main event of All Out. The event took place in Chicago at the NOW Arena.

Moxley busted Punk open, hit him with the Deathrider, and got him in the Bulldog Choke several times but the challenger wouldn’t stay down. In the end, Punk hit his 2nd GTS of the match for the pinfall victory and captured the AEW Championship once again.

Earlier on the show, a bunch of masked men interfered in the Casino Ladder Match. It was revealed to be the Stokely Hathaway, Gunn Club, W. Morrissey behind the attack. The Joker came to the ring in a devil’s mask and grabbed the chip suspended above the ring.

It was later revealed that MJF was The Joker and he played a “voicemail” from Tony Khan claiming that he increased his pay without a contract extension. MJF stared down CM Punk and flipped the Chicago crowd off to close the show. The audience in the NOW Arena were loudly chanting “MJF!” as Punk posed with the title in the ring.

CM Punk Goes Off On EVPs, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Adam Page During AEW All Out Media Scrum

After AEW All Out went off the air, AEW Champion CM Punk joined Tony Khan for a press conference. Right off the bat, the champ was asked about Colt Cabana, known as Scott Colton in real life and Punk got heated. There have been rumors that Punk wanted Colt gone after he was removed from the Dark Order without explanation.

The AEW Champion said he hasn’t had anything to do with Scott in over a decade and is annoyed that he has to speak about the matter on his time.

This is a f*cking business. I’m a grown-ass adult man and why I decide to not be friends with somebody is nobody’s f*cking business. But my friends, if I fall backwards, will catch me. Scott Colton, I felt, never would have. My problem was that I wanted to bring a guy to the top that did not want to see me at the top.

The AEW Champion continued:

“You can call it jealousy, you can call it envy. Whatever the f*ck it is. My relationship with Scott Colton ended long before I paid all of his bills. I have every receipt. I have every invoice. I have every email. I have an email where he says, and I quote “I agree to go our own separate ways, I will get my own lawyer and you do not have to pay anymore”.

That is an email that I have and the only reason the public did not see is because when I finally had to countersue him through discovery, we discovered that he shared a bank account with his mother. That’s a fact. And as soon as we discovered that fact and we subpoenaed old Marsha, he sent the email “oh can we please drop all of this?”, said Punk.

CM Punk then turned his attention to the EVPs at AEW (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and claimed that they couldn’t manage a Target department store:

Now, it is 2022. I haven’t been friends with this guy since at least 2014 or 13, and the fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people that call themselves EVPs and couldn’t f*cking manage a Target, and they spread lies, and bullsh*t, and put into the media that I got somebody fired, when I have f*ck all to do with him. I want nothing to do with him.

“I do not care where he works, where he doesn’t work, where he eats, or where he sleeps. And the fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is f*cking embarrassing. If y’all are at fault, f*ck you. If not, I apologize”.

The AEW Champion then brought up Hangman Page once again. Hangman mentioned Punk doing the opposite for “workers rights” in a promo ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing. CM Punk gave Hangman a “receipt” during an episode of Dynamite in Hangman’s home state of West Virginia. Punk called Hangman out and referred to him as a coward during the unscripted moment.

But what did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f*cking dumb f*ck like Hangman Adam Page to go out on national television, and f*cking go into business for himself? For what? What did I do, Dave (Meltzer)? What did I ever do? I didn’t do a goddamn thing.

“It is not (Tony Khan) position to make it very f*cking clear. There are people who call themselves EVPs that should have f*cking known better. I’m trying to run a f*cking business, and when somebody who has not done a damn thing in this business jeopardizes the first million-dollar house that this company has ever drawn, off of my back, and goes on national television and does that, it’s a disgrace to this industry, it is a disgrace to this company.

We are far beyond apologies. I gave him a f*cking chance and it didn’t get handled. And you saw what I had to do,which is very regrettable. Lowering myself to his f*cking level, but that is where we are at right now. And I will still walk up and down this hallway and say “If you have a f*cking problem with me…take it up with me. Let’s f*cking go.”

