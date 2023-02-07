CM Punk Was Not “Correct” With All Out 2022 Actions Claims AEW Star

Was CM Punk right with what he said and did following AEW All Out 2022?

Since the infamous September Pay-Per-View, Punk has not been seen on AEW programming, due to his comments on the post-show media scrum.

After lashing out at several roster members, including The Elite, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana, Punk was involved in a fight backstage that led to several suspensions.

Jake Hager Weighs In

Punk is now the only person suspended at the time to still be suspended from AEW, and many believe his days with the company are through.

While Tony Khan refuses to speak about Punk when asked in interviews, Jake Hager weighed in when speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

“Who knows how animosity builds and how lack of communication leads to certain things. I think it all stems from how you view things, and obviously one person in that party was viewing things so negatively. And I don’t think he was correct.” Jake Hager on CM Punk.

AEW has not revealed the results of the investigation into the backstage fight that was conducted by a third party.

Given that the Elite are back on TV and AEW Trios Champions again, while Punk is still suspended and his ally Ace Steel fired, the results have seemingly damned the former AEW World Champion.

What’s next?

Today is day 155 since the All Out altercation, and Punk’s future in AEW, and wrestling as a whole, remains uncertain.

It has been reported that Punk is seeking a buyout of his AEW deal, something that Tony Khan is in no hurry to grant.

Some speculate that Punk wants out of AEW in order to return to WWE, the promotion he walked out of in 2014.

It has also been reported that people from both companies believe Punk returning to AEW or WWE is a bad idea and that he will only cause more trouble.

h/t – eWrestlingNews