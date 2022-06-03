CM Punk Seemingly Names AEW Faction

CM Punk doesn’t officially have his own stable but it definitely seems to be heading that way.

Punk, the reigning AEW World Champion, aligned himself with FTR, the ROH World Tag Team Champions, on the June 1 episode of Dynamite. They defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club.

Before that episode of Dynamite went on the air, FTR celebrated with CM Punk after his world title win over Hangman Page once Double or Nothing went off the air on May 29.

CM Punk & FTR Have A Group Name?

CM Punk and FTR celebrate after AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Taking to his Twitter account, Punk seemingly named his supposed faction with FTR, “CMFTR.”

One day I road my schwin bike to some dirt hills I used to jump and ride when I was a kid. When I got there, there were two kids on their bmx bikes. They told me to leave. I didn’t. We scrapped. Black eyes. Bloody lips. Next day and the whole summer we rode bikes TOGETHER. CMFTR pic.twitter.com/fJT2zxYl0z — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2022

You certainly won’t hear Dax Harwood complaining about the name.

CMFTR MOTHER FUCKER

??? https://t.co/zMAYWxZ1Uh — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 2, 2022

“CMFTR MOTHER F***ER.”