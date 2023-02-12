CM Punk Shares Forgiveness Message Amid AEW Suspension

Is CM Punk ready to forgive The Elite over what happened at AEW All Out 2022, or is Punk hoping to be forgiven?

Once AEW’s top star, Punk has been suspended from AEW for his comments and actions after the now-infamous September 2022 Pay-Per-View.

Out of all the names suspended from AEW following All Out, Punk is the only person whose future with AEW remains unclear.

Forgiveness

As Punk made abundantly clear during his All Out post-show media scrum tirade, he has had issues with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

The two-time former AEW World Champion has accused the three (currently in their second reign as AEW Trios Champions) of spreading false stories about him.

On Instagram Stories, Punk shared a video about forgiveness in which it is said that forgiveness does not excuse someone to hurt you again.

Though the video has since expired, a fan shared a clip on Twitter.

Half the fun of being a fan of something/one for me is (over) analyzing everything that is put into the public.



CM Punk just shared this. Does forgiveness mean, he has no ill will but he ain't coming back (to AEW)? Or does forgiveness mean he returns, isolated from the problems? pic.twitter.com/Y4N01mK66n — Sonia (@tablenine) February 11, 2023

What’s Next for CM Punk?

Tony Khan has refused to speak about Punk in all interviews since his suspension, which also resulted in the Chicago-Made star being stripped of the AEW World Championship.

It has been reported that Punk is seeking a buyout of his AEW contract, something that Tony Khan is in no hurry to grant, believing he could jump to WWE.

Chris Jericho called Punk a “cancer” following his actions at All Out, and WWE’s Seth Rollins used similar verbiage last month when asked about the controversial star.

It has also been reported that people from both WWE and AEW are under the impression that Punk returning to either company is a bad idea and that he will only cause more trouble.

Punk himself has yet to publicly comment on his AEW status.