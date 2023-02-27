CM Punk to Fan: ‘I’ll Wrestle Again Just to Upset You, You’ll Watch No Matter Where’

CM Punk has given an interesting response to a fan on Instagram following the recent comments made by Mark Henry.

Punk hasn’t wrestled since AEW All Out 2022, when he won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley, but suffered an injury that led to him getting surgery and being sidelined ever since, in addition to the drama that played out after the show.

During the post-event press conference, the former AEW World Champion ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and others. He later got into an altercation with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), leading to him being suspended.

Where It Started

Henry stated on Busted Open Radio today that he doesn’t view Punk as a ‘cancer’ to the locker room, considers himself and Punk to be outsiders in AEW, and thinks AEW should bring back Punk.

Punk responded to a fan on Instagram who wrote, “Keep CM Punk retired.” Punk replied to the comment, “you liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where.”

Punk’s future with AEW remains unknown, but he’s expected to be medically cleared in the next few months.