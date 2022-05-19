Jonathan Coachman & Matt Rehwoldt Join WES Commentary Team For June 4 Event

Jonathan Coachman and Matt Rehwoldt will be taking the commentary reins on June 4 for the inaugural WES event.

The Wrestling Entertainment Series will get underway next month and it’ll feature a lineup full of ex-WWE talent and one controversial MMA fighter. The official Twitter account of WES has announced that both Coachman and Rehwoldt will be the commentators for its June 4 show.

In the main event, Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, will take on former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem. “The Reem” is a bit controversial as he once labeled pro wrestling as “gay” during an interview with Ariel Helwani back in 2021.

The card will also feature Lina Fanene, the former Nia Jax, taking on CJ Perry (Lana).

Take a look at the full card for the WES show below: