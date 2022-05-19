Jonathan Coachman & Matt Rehwoldt Join WES Commentary Team For June 4 Event

Jonathan Coachman and Matt Rehwoldt will be taking the commentary reins on June 4 for the inaugural WES event.
The Wrestling Entertainment Series will get underway next month and it’ll feature a lineup full of ex-WWE talent and one controversial MMA fighter. The official Twitter account of WES has announced that both Coachman and Rehwoldt will be the commentators for its June 4 show.
In the main event, Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, will take on former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem. “The Reem” is a bit controversial as he once labeled pro wrestling as “gay” during an interview with Ariel Helwani back in 2021.
The card will also feature Lina Fanene, the former Nia Jax, taking on CJ Perry (Lana).
Take a look at the full card for the WES show below:
- Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem – for the WES World Title
- Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry – for the WES Women’s Title
- Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin – for the WES Tag Team Titles
- Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. JONAH
- Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green – for the WES Women’s Tag Team Titles
- Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado
- Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick (pre-show match)
- Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (pre-show match)