Cody Rhodes Remains in AEW Video Game

Cody Rhodes has not been removed from the upcoming AEW video game.

Rhodes sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry when he made his return to WWE earlier this year. He appeared at WrestleMania 38 to serve as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent.

Cody ended up winning the match, making his promotional return a triumphant one.

At the time, many were surprised that Cody, the man who helped build AEW, felt it was time to come back to WWE. While he’s no longer with AEW, there is no bad blood and that is quite evident with this latest bit of news.

Cody Rhodes Staying in AEW Video Game

(via Ricky Havlik /AEW)

Kenny Omega has had a big hand in helping with the upcoming AEW video game. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, he revealed that despite leaving the company, Cody Rhodes will still be in the game.

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game,” Omega said. “I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved.

“We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”

The AEW video game doesn’t have a solid release date. It was reported that the company was shooting for a September release but many agree that is a big ask.

Kenny told SI that he’s trying his best to get the game out before the end of 2022.