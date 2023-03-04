Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After SmackDown Went Off Air

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns. He also put on his 33-match undefeated streak on the line after the show went off air.

The opening segment of this week’s SmackDown saw The American Nightmare confronting The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The two had a heated exchange that got personal.

The WrestleMania opponents, however, avoided a fight before their upcoming big match. The segment ended with both the stars shaking hands.

The main event of the show saw Sami Zayn competing in a bout against Solo Sikoa. Though this wasn’t the last match of the night and WWE presented two dark matches after SmackDown went off air.

What Happened After SmackDown

The first dark match after the show featured Charlotte Flair in action. The SmackDown Women’s Champion put her title on the line against Sonya Deville.

The second dark match then saw Cody Rhodes, who has been undefeated since his return last year facing Finn Balor in a singles match.

Cody Rhodes in action vs Finn Balor right NOW #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/qmBCy1eAa7 — Sean (@SMS2894) March 4, 2023

The former AEW star went on to win the match against the Judgement Day Leader. Rhodes cut a promo after the bout and said that he hopes to leave WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion.