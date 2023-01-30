Cody Rhodes to Appear on Logan Paul’s ImPaulsive Podcast This Week

Cody Rhodes‘ road to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 will see him make a stop as the guest of Logan Paul‘s ImPaulsive podcast.

Rhodes returned to competition at last Saturday’s event, entering the Men’s Rumble match at #30 and winning the entire thing.

The American Nightmare eliminated five Superstars (including Paul) to win, last tossing out Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who was the #1 entrant.

ImPaulsive Podcast

In a video from the official ImPaulsive podcast Twitter account, Cody confirmed that he and the Maverick had just wrapped up recording an episode of the show.

Rhodes also brought up the fact that he eliminated Paul, to which the young Superstar insisted “I’m not mad, because you did our show.”

Like Rhodes, Paul made his own return from injury as part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, his first time in the 30-man contest.

Entering at #29, Paul lasted over 10 minutes in the match and was the penultimate person to be eliminated.

WrestleMania

With his win, Rhodes has earned the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, currently held by Roman Reigns.

Rhodes infamously vowed to become WWE Champion during his promo on the post-WrestleMania 38 Raw, and fulfill a promise to his late father, the American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

As for Paul, the YouTuber had pitched to compete with John Cena this April, and at a time, it was reported that this match was in the works.

With more recent reports of Cena Vs. U.S. Champion Austin Theory, it is now rumored that Paul will face Seth Rollins, who was eliminated by the Maverick at the Rumble.