Cody Rhodes Beats Seth Rollins At WWE Hell In A Cell

The third and final match in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rolins ended with them meeting inside the Hell in a Cell Structure at the themed event.

As previously reported, Rhodes entered the match with a torn pec that he suffered while lifting weights. He’s expected to be sidelined anywhere from six months to a year once getting surgery.

The match was saved for the main event. Despite the injury looking nasty, Cody pushed through the pain and that was the story of the match. Rollins wore polka dots tights, a mental edge as Dusty Rhodes wore them during his WWE run. Rollins missed a frog splash off the top rope through a table.

Cody pulled out a bullrope and they tied it to their wrists. Cody with a superkick then hit him with the bell for 2. Cody with the crossrhodes for 2. Rollins powerbombed him in the corner through a table. Cody hit the pedigree for a near fall. Rollins with the crossrhodes, but then Cody hit one of his own. The finish saw Cody hit two crossrhodes then hit him in the face with the sledgehammer.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1533638975839211520

On the May 16th edition of Raw, Rhodes issued the challenge to Rollins as a response to Rollins attacking Rhodes during his United States title match with Theory on the previous week’s episode of Raw. Once Rhodes made the challenge Rollins started laughing at him before accepting it.

Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April where he beat Rollins and then won the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.