Cody Rhodes Committed A ‘Cardinal Sin’ At Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble was one of the biggest nights of his career for Cody Rhodes. He was making his return from a gruesome injury after months and he went on to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career. In the heat of the moment, however, Rhodes committed what he calls a ‘cardinal sin’ in the wrestling business.

The winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble recently appeared on After The Bell podcast. Speaking about his performance at the PPV, Rhodes revealed that he did not know where the hard cam was:

“I did commit what I’d call kind of a cardinal sin in the wrestling game. My dad would be really irked if he knew this. I did not walk the arena earlier in the day. I did not walk the ramp. I did not get in the ring. I was very much held behind doors. Because of that, I will admit I had no clue and I still have not figured it out. I didn’t know where the hard cam was.”

“Okay, Welcome Back”: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes explained that his father the late great Dusty Rhodes would have not been too happy knowing this detail. It ended up not mattering in the end per Rhodes because the cameras managed to capture the best moment of the night:

I tried. Then at a certain point, I just figured I had found it but then the sign was that way and I figured ‘Nope that can’t [be it]’. So I really was just looking to get all [corners] ‘Let’s just get all fours.’ That was one of those [reminding moments] ‘Okay, welcome back.’ Because that’s something you absolutely have to cover.

That’s part of being a professional. Put your face to the camera and here I am claiming to be one of the world’s top professionals [not knowing]. I would have got a kick in the ass from the old man, and my brother for that matter, but it didn’t [matter in the end]. In the case of WWE, there’s 1000 cameras who captured every second of it. They got to capture the sweetest second of it and that’s when Gunther went over the top rope.”

