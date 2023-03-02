Cody Rhodes Explains Why He May Never Want To Face Dustin Rhodes Again

Cody Rhodes thinks he may never share the ring with Dustin Rhodes again.

The two brothers had a highly praised match at Double or Nothing 2019. It was one of the matches that helped put AEW on the map which was won by Cody. Though this wasn’t the first time the two wrestling stars went up against each other, as they previously shared the ring in WWE as well. The bout happened at Fastlane 2015 where Dustin, then known as Goldust picked up the win.

With both the Rhodes family members having a win over the other, fans often wonder if we will ever get a third bout to cap things off. When asked about it on the AJ Awesome Show, Cody explained why he may never want to face his brother in a match again:

“Great question. I could say 100% it would happen because that’s how families work. You find each other again. Or I could also say 0%.” said Cody Rhodes, “The reason I can say 0% is because Double or Nothing was such a difficult match for both of us. It was widely respected by the industry. It was really special to us both [and] very hard to top as far as against one another.

‘He Has Earned The Right To Walk Away’: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes mentioned how Dustin has earned the right to walk away on his own terms. According to him, he wouldn’t want to hamper that by trying to get another match out of his brother:

“Also I again, he has earned the right as a wrestler – who is a Hall of Fame level wrestler – He has earned the right to walk away. I wouldn’t want to hamper that or handicap it in any sense trying to get one last one out of him. So really, it’ll definitely happen or definitely won’t happen Because there’s nowhere in the middle on a repeat of something with us. I myself, I love what he’s doing now. I’m very proud of him and Dakota his daughter [who is a] photographer in the industry now. She’s in the family biz too. So very proud of what he’s been able to do and just unbelievable legacies left.

I don’t cite him or credit him enough as one of my favorites growing up because he’s my brother, but absolutely one of my favorites. One of the highest honors I ever had was Double or Nothing. Because it meant a lot not just to each other, but it’s very important for what was starting there. That needed to happen for it to exist and it happened.”

