Cody Rhodes Getting in Peak Cardio Shape Ahead of WWE’s Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes will step back inside of the squared circle to wrestle again for the first time in several months on Saturday night by competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

Rhodes has been sidelined since June and wants to return in the best shape possible, especially heading into WrestleMania season.

Rhodes last worked a match when he beat Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered heading into the match. Rhodes underwent surgery for his injury.

WWE has been hyping his return through several video packages and confirmed his entry in the Rumble match ahead of the show.

Great Shape

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that “Rhodes went through what was described as a boxing training camp to get into shape for the show and has dropped from 17.7 percent bodyfat under nine percent.”

Just because Rhodes is training like a boxer doesn’t mean that he’s training to be in the match for a long period of time, but rather would indicate that Rhodes is preparing his body to go hard for an extended period of time now that he’s working a tougher schedule in WWE with more dates compared to what had been used to in recent years.