Cody Rhodes Going to SmackDown for Roman Reigns

Ever since Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns has been dodging him. Although he’s acknowledged him in a promo, Reigns has sent “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman on his behalf.

Rhodes has even said he was open to the possibility of adding Sami Zayn to their match at WrestleMania 39. However, WWE has reportedly been concerned about Zayn being so over with the fans and that it might hurt Rhodes leading into his match with Reigns.

Cody Rhodes Going to Reigns

Via BT Sports

After defeating Chad Gable, Rhodes looked in the camera to address Reigns directly.

“He is on SmackDown this Friday and I am ecstatic that Roman Reigns is on SmackDown this Friday because I’ll be there too.”

WWE is promoting Rhodes as “being in the same building” as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns AND @CodyRhodes will be in the same building this Friday on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/KIT10jYwh5 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023

Do you think Reigns and Rhodes will actually come face to face on Friday? Or do you think Heyman will prevent it?