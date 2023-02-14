Cody Rhodes Is Open to Possible Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes Vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Sami Zayn.

Why not both?

Since winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match last month, it has been known that the American Nightmare will challenge for WWE’s richest prize at WrestleMania 39, but who he’ll face remains uncertain.

Elimination Chamber

At this time, the WrestleMania 39 main event will see Rhodes attempt to dethrone Reigns and end his historic reign as WWE’s sole World Champion.

Before that though, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at this weekend’s Elimination Chamber event.

During last week’s Raw, Rhodes said he believes Zayn can defeat Reigns in Montreal, and reiterated that point this week in a face-to-face segment with Sami.

Triple Threat

While the Royal Rumble winner has traditionally competed in singles action at WrestleMania, Rhodes is open to the idea of facing both Zayn and Reigns in Los Angeles.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Rhodes was asked about the possibility of a triple-threat match.

“I don’t really have a preference [between Reigns and Zayn.] Solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. So if two show up, don’t be mad. Don’t make it about A or B, or B or A, or one or two. Enjoy it all. That’s really been kind of the challenge. I can’t begrudge a dude getting super hot. I have no preference in terms of the direction it goes.

“I really look forward to the moments when I’m in there, if they happen, Sami, whether that’s just on the road to WrestleMania. I think it’s different than people think. I think he’s doing amazing.”

Rhodes remained aware that what happens this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber could significantly affect his WrestleMania future.

“I feel like I’ve been able to really do some great stuff too. So bring it all together. Who knows what happens in Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?” Cody Rhodes.

If WWE does have a triple-threat match at WrestleMania, it will be the eighth time the stipulation will be used at a WrestleMania for a World Championship (2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015-albeit thanks to Seth Rollins, and 2021.)

