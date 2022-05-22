Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega Comment on Missing AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Both Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega are okay with missing next week’s Double or Nothing 2022 Pay-Per-View.

Next Sunday’s event will be headlined by AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defending his title against CM Punk, in the latter’s first World title match since 2013.

The show will go on without either Rhodes, who left AEW in February and returned to WWE in April, or Omega, who is continuing to recover from injuries.

Omega hasn’t appeared in AEW since Full Gear 2021, where he lost the World Championship to Page.

On Twitter, a fan expressed their disappointment that neither will be appearing next weekend saying it isn’t the same without them, earning a response from both Rhodes and Omega.

I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love(and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 21, 2022

I’ll either be there in spirit or watching via satellite uplink somewhere, (if that counts?). — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 21, 2022

AEW Double or Nothing 2022

In addition to the AEW World Championship match, AEW Double or Nothing 2022 will also see the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments.

In the men’s finals, Adam Cole will face either Kyle O’Reilly or Samoa Joe, who will face off on next week’s Dynamite to earn a spot in the finals.

For the women’s tournament, Toni Storm will face Britt Baker and Ruby Soho will face Kris Statlander, with the winners advancing to the finals at the Pay Per View.