Cody Rhodes Planning Indie Wrestling Tribute at Future WWE Premium Live Event

Cody Rhodes could be just 45 days away from becoming the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but the American Nightmare hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from.

After choosing to part ways with WWE in 2016, Rhodes took his talents to various independent promotions and increased his star power outside WWE.

It was as a much bigger star that Rhodes founded AEW, and the person once considered mid-card for life returned to WWE as a main eventer in April 2022.

Tribute

As we’ve seen in his promos about his father and his exceptional segment earlier this month with Paul Heyman, history means everything to Cody Rhodes.

While speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97, Cody stated that he hopes to honor all the independent promotions during his WWE absence.

“Small spoiler, I guess, I was trying to come up with this idea for a weight belt for a very specific P.L.E. or pay-per-view, whatever you wanna call it where I wrote everybody independent promotion I worked at on it, because that was the most important thing I did was this connection with these fans and getting to know them and grassroots and that became really my bread and butter.” Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania

While Rhodes didn’t specify which event he planned this tribute on, the most likely guess would be WrestleMania 39.

On the show, Rhodes will face Roman Reigns and looks to dethrone the Tribal Chief, who is now in his 900th day as WWE Universal Champion.

If Cody goes ahead with this tribute, it will be interesting to see what WWE allows, as Cody has worked for some pretty big names (and competition to WWE) including AEW and Impact Wrestling.

h/t – BodySlam