Cody Rhodes Eyeing Several Post-WrestleMania Feuds

Cody Rhodes has a date with destiny in just over four weeks when he battles Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare seeks to fulfill his ‘American Dream’ and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes is laser focused on WrestleMania, but that doesn’t mean he can’t look ahead and think about what awaits him after WWE’s biggest show of the year.

During a recent interview with AJ Awesome, Rhodes revealed there are two WWE Superstars he is eager to work with after he gets through the Bloodline’s Tribal Chief.

He began by saying, he will really need to be on his game to beat Reigns. He named several very talented people who were unable to do so, including Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Edge, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. However, if he can do the ‘impossible’ – he’d love to work with Johnny Gargano and Edge.

Cody Rhodes on his Post-WrestleMania Plans

Rhodes says wants to test himself against Johnny Gargano, because he remembers how intense it was when AEW went head-to-head with NXT during the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’

NXT was tough competition at the time and Gargano was one of their biggest stars. He says Gargano always delivers and is a wrestler’s wrestler. They’ve never worked together, they have different styles, so he wants to cross paths with Johnny Wrestling to see what they’re each made of.

The other man he wants to work with is Edge. He’s told a few people that he wants to wrestle Edge, but never told Edge himself, because he doesn’t want to seem adversarial or confrontational. He questioned how much time Edge has left, which adds an extra sense of urgency to this potential match-up.

He considers Edge a locker room leader who leads by example and isn’t shy to pull pepole aside and give them advice in a way that’s not overbearing.

“He’s the real deal and he’s in that lofty air that very few are in and while he’s here, again, he could be here forever but while he’s here, I’d like to get that one,” said Cody.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes spoke about his Royal Rumble victory, saying it was somewhat poetic that he and Gunther were the final two men in the ring. He sees Gunther as one of the toughest men in WWE, which made his win that much more satisfying.

