Cody Rhodes Details His Current Relationship With Triple H

There are many aspects that make Cody Rhodes‘ journey back to WWE very unique. One such aspect is his relationship with Triple H. He took some serious shots at the WWE Executive during the initial days of AEW, only to now find himself working under the guidance of The Game after his return.

The American Nightmare was asked about his relationship with the Chief Content Officer during an interview with Ariel Helwani. Rhodes claimed that the relationship has been great because neither of them are trying to force a friendship:

“So far? A plus. In terms of not, I hope this isn’t too divulgent, nothing has been forced. I’m not trying to force my ideas or a friendship. He’s not trying [either]. Everything he has said to me, or we’ve talked about has been very deliberate. Very much I get the sense [that] he’s expecting me to hit a home run every time. [I’m like] ‘Okay,’ I have had great education and great experience. I want to go out there and do that every time.”

‘It’s Been A Very Good Relationship’: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes said that he expects struggles in the future but his relationship with Triple H so far has been good. Addressing his time in AEW, the former TNT champion explained that his actions were aimed at lifting the whole industry up:

“We’ve yet to really hit a road bump. They’re gonna come. I keep using different sports analogies, but we’re gonna fumble the ball. We’re gonna have these moments. They’re gonna come but right now, it’s been a very good relationship. Because it’s not performative. Right, it’s you call the play, and I’m gonna go out there and try to do the damn thing.

I’ve really enjoyed that because I don’t think there was necessarily bad blood. But that was a contentious thing on Wednesdays in a way for a while. If anything, I hope he would look at that and respect the hustle. I don’t think I’ve ever said respect the hustle. Respect what I was out there trying to do. Cause what I was out there trying to do then was for everybody.”

You can check out Cody Rhodes’ full interview below:

