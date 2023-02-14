Cody Rhodes Reveals The Only ‘Bummer’ About Royal Rumble Win

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match, but there was one aspect of it that was a bummer for the former AEW star.

Rhodes recently spoke to The New York Post about his big win last month. As noted, Rhodes actually popped his eardrum during the match.

It was especially disappointing given Rhodes just returned from injury, and wanted to avoid getting back on the medical list.

Thankfully, the injury wasn’t significant enough to sideline him again. However, Rhodes did explain how much of a bummer it was that he couldn’t fully hear the packed Alamodome crowd after his career-highlight victory.

“So if you’ve ever had your ear drum popped, it’s a ringing sound, it’s unmistakable, there’s air blowing out of it. I was just tickled by it, hilariously, that it happened because I’m finally back, came back two months early.

“The last thing we need to do is get hurt because you don’t want to be on that medical list. Anyways, I was able to get through it just fine, just a tiny little perforation. The funny thing was on a night that you’re surrounded by 60,000 people in the Alamodome, excited, you’d like to hear them, and I could only hear half of them.

“That was a little bit of a [worrisome moment]. I could feel them, if that makes any sense, but you’d like to hear them more. That was a night that was a bummer not to fully hear it.”

Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Currently, he’s slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, that could all change should Sami Zayn pull off an upset over “The Tribal Chief” at Elimination Chamber.

Of course, WWE could always opt to make the title bout a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania involving Reigns, Rhodes, and Zayn.

It will be interesting to see how the World Title picture develops as the Road To WrestleMania continues.

Quotes via WrestleZone