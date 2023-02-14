Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn Had an Incredible WWE Raw Segment

Sami Zayn called out Cody Rhodes on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw episode.

This was days before Zayn steps into the ring to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title in the main event of Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE event.

Some fans have felt that Zayn should be in Rhodes’ spot, as the former AEW star made his return from injury last month by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to earn the right to challenge Reigns for his title at WrestleMania 39.

The Segment

Zayn said he came to Raw to hear Rhodes say again that it’s looking more like Reigns won’t make it to Mania as champion and Zayn would be in the spot to make it Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

Zayn wanted to know that Rhodes believed Zayn could beat Reigns.

Rhodes stated he believed Zayn could win this Saturday and asked Zayn if he really believed he can. Zayn said he didn’t know because he’s been in the trenches with The Bloodline, and Reigns somehow finds a way to win. Zayn said he believes he is compatible of winning and worthy of being in the headliner role at WrestleMania 39 but isn’t sure whether he can walk out as champion on Saturday night.

Rhodes stated there are cracks in The Bloodline because of Sami Zayn and they both need to finish their own stories. Rhodes told him that he didn’t want to see Zayn next week because he wanted to see him at WrestleMania 39.

Goosebumps and chills right now after THAT moment on #WWERaw!@CodyRhodes believes in @SamiZayn ahead of #WWEChamber. And THAT is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/heBsXblh2A — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023

Fan Reactions

The crowd is right!



THIS IS AWESOME!



Cody Rhodes Vs Sami Zayn could main event WRESTLEMANIA.#WWERaw #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/A27jwSTs7K — Steve Fall – Ten Count (@SteveFall) February 14, 2023

Cody Rhodes man #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zqMcDK4UFf — P H A R A O H ????? (@ZackSabreSenior) February 14, 2023

???BOTH THESE GUYS ??? For reals this promo work by both Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes was extraordinary. They did so much here to further elevate the entire story. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/cGAzLu42tC — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 14, 2023

Cody Rhodes hyping up Sami Zayn and becoming his biggest cheerleader was a fucking THING OF BEAUTY.



That was incredible #WWERaw



Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn will be one for the ages — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 14, 2023