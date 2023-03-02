Cody Rhodes Says WWE Star Reminds Him Of Dusty Rhodes

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are two very different kind of performers. Cody meticulously plans every part of his promo and he knows everything he is going to do in a match ahead of time. Kevin on the other hand is known for his spontaneous reactions. His ring awareness and the ability to adapt to things is one of the major reasons behind his popularity. This is probably also the reason why Owens reminds Rhodes of his father.

The American Nightmare recently had an interview with The AJ Awesome Show. He talked about the former Universal champion during the interview and claimed that Kevin Owens reminds him of the late great Dusty Rhodes:

“Kevin’s just a natural at everything. He’s one of those types that reminds me a lot of my dad. It’s funny cause I don’t remind myself of my dad at all but Kevin is one of those [that makes you go] ‘Yeah, he reminds me a lot of Dusty in a way’ and they had a little bond themselves.” – Cody Rhodes via AJ Awesome Show

Owens and Rhodes are both involved in a multi-layered storyline with The Bloodline heading into WrestleMania. Cody won the Royal Rumble and he is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event of the show. Owens is working with Sami Zayn and they are expected to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Titles at the event.

Apart from this, Cody Rhodes also talked about his plans after WrestleMania 39 and more. You can check out his full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription