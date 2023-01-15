Cody Rhodes Training at The WWE PC Ahead of in-Ring Return

Cody Rhodes is nearing his return to WWE.

Rhodes made a special return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last April after making the hard decision not to re-sign with AEW, a company he helped launch in 2019, to make a return to WWE, where he was booked as the surprise opponent of Rollins.

“The American Nightmare” has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury that required him to undergo surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last several months.

Rhodes last wrestled Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell back in July, a bout he won in a highly praised performance. Because he suffered the injury before the match and couldn’t further damage the muscle, he decided to put forth a gutsy performance by going through with the bout.

Back in The Ring

However, a positive update has been released. Fightful Select reports Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center preparing for his return.

The report states that the former three-time AEW TNT Champion handpicked NXT stars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes to help get him back into ring shape.

The report also noted that Rhodes is still heavily factored into WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 39. Although not confirmed, many people believe Rhodes may return at the Royal Rumble.