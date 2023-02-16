Cody Rhodes Walks Back WrestleMania Comment About The Rock

Cody Rhodes is walking back his recent WrestleMania comment about The Rock.

Earlier this month, Rhodes noted that, in regards to rumors of The Rock coming back to face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, the options WWE has at the moment without “The Great One” are even better.

However, it looks like now Rhodes is walking those comments back a bit. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rhodes said if The Rock can make it to WrestleMania in any capacity, he’d love for it to happen.

He added that he has a ton of respect for The Rock and everything he’s done for the industry – allowing them to have a WrestleMania at all.

“I said the other day, and I said it in a pretty nice way, ‘all respect to the Rock, I like what we have.’ I’m going to walk that one back. WrestleMania is amazing. If Rock decides to come to WrestleMania, please.

“Simply because, we’re able to have WrestleMania because of someone like The Rock, and Rock was able to have WrestleMania because of somebody like (Hulk) Hogan, and because of the Dustys [Dusty Rhodes], the Flairs [Ric Flair], the Pipers [Roddy Piper].

“Our industry doesn’t just exist, the content is so important in keeping it healthy and keeping it going and respecting these long-time fans. I hope I didn’t talk out of turn because I absolutely adore The Rock and would love it if he was present in any setting.

“His family is massively important to what we do and if Rock decides to show up to WrestleMania, Hollywood would love that. I will say, if Rock doesn’t come to WrestleMania, we have an unbelievable card, if not the best ever, at the biggest ever in terms of the financials, the gates, two days in Hollywood. It’s a win-win.”

WWE

Rhodes won this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California. He’ll challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Of course, those plans could always change, as Reigns will first defend his titles against Sami Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. It remains to be seen if the eventual World Title match at WrestleMania could turn into a Triple Threat match given the popularity of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline.

Quotes via NoDQ.com