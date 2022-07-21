WWE’s Cody Rhodes Wins Big at ESPY Awards

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a six-year absence, defeating Seth Rollins on the show.

In his time away, Rhodes had established himself as a top-tier star across the world and co-founded AEW in 2019.

Fans had assumed that Rhodes would remain with AEW for the rest of his career, making his return to WWE all the more shocking.

Cody’s Big Win

Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38: Night One was certainly a huge moment for both him and the company, and has now been celebrated at the ESPY Awards.

At this week’s ceremony, Rhodes took home the award for WWE Moment of the Year, beating 15 other nominees in a fan-voted poll.

The three other finalists included ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin having his first match in 19 years, defeating Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38: Night One.

The Undertaker‘s Hall of Fame speech in April 2022 was also a finalist, as was Big E‘s Money in the Bank cash-in and WWE Championship win during the September 13, 2021, edition of Monday Night Raw.

In a red-carpet interview, Cody, who attended the event with his wife Brandi, said it was an honor to be nominated and extra special to win.

EXCLUSIVE: @CodyRhodes reflects on winning the #ESPYS award for WWE Moment of the Year. pic.twitter.com/uwlPVXvSZz — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

Previous Winners

Cody is just the latest Superstar to win the ESPY Award for WWE Moment of the Year.

Last year, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair won the award for their WrestleMania 37: Night One main event which saw Belair win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In July 2019, Roman Reigns won the inaugural award for his return to WWE earlier that year, following his battle with Leukemia.