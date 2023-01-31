Cody Rhodes’ WWE 2K23 Entrance Video is a Sight to Behold

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE and on the road to WrestleMania 39, and fans will soon get to play as the American Nightmare.

Rhodes made an emphatic return at last weekend’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, entering the men’s match at #30 and eliminating five Superstars.

Cody tossed out WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to win the match after the Austrian broke the record for the longest time in a 30-Man Rumble match.

In the Game

Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE has been cemented with the American Nightmare’s inclusion into WWE 2K23.

On Twitter, fans caught their first glimpse of Rhodes’ entrance in the upcoming video game.

Rhodes is known as an avid video game fan, and early into his career, would include the Tri-Force from the Legend of Zelda on his ring attire.

While some had hoped that Rhodes would be included in WWE 2K22, possibly as DLC, it was said that there wasn’t enough time to include the former AEW TNT Champion.

WWE 2K23

This will (if you include WWE 2K Battleground) be the tenth installment into the WWE 2K franchise, which began with WWE 2K14.

WWE 2K23 will focus on the incredible career of John Cena, with a Showcase mode dedicated to some of the most important matches in John’s 20-year career.

The upcoming game will also see the video game debut of the WarGames match, with 3v3 and 4v4 matches available to play inside the double-cage structure.

WWE 2K23 will be released publicly on March 14, 2023 and you can pre-order the game by clicking here.