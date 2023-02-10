That Cody Rhodes Promo, AEW’s Ups and Downs This Week

This week on Top Rope Nation, the crew discusses a wild week in both WWE and AEW. Primary topics on the show include Cody Rhodes‘ much-talked about promo from WWE Raw, a spectacular edition of AEW Dynamite (with one major flaw), and a mailbag segment to close things out.

On episode 284 this week, Ryan and Justin get into talking about Cody Rhodes’ prospects as a possible long-term babyface champion following WrestleMania. Plus, a discussion on what worked and didn’t work on Dynamite, as well as the plans for AEW Revolution. The mailbag segment includes questions on the best wrestling stage designs in history, guilty pleasures as a wrestling fan, AEW house shows, and much more.

