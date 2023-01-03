Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return ‘Absolutely Not’ Going To Be A Surprise

When Cody Rhodes does return to WWE, it’s “absolutely not” going to be a surprise.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE has begin hyping up Rhodes return with a multi-part video series. Dave Meltzer addressed this on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that, many speculated that Rhodes would return as a surprise entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble match.

However, Meltzer says that’s “absolutely not” going to be. Instead, WWE is focusing on their multi-part series to hype up his return. He ended by saying, evidently, Rhodes will be slotted into a high spot on the WrestleMania 39 card.

Rhodes returned to WWE in April of last year as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at “The Show Of Shows.” After emerging victorious in, arguably, the match of the weekend, Rhodes went on to continue an excellent feud with Rollins over the next several weeks.

(via WWE)

This culminated into a Hell In A Cell match at the similarly named Premium Event later in the year. However, it would prove to be Rhodes’ final match before an injury layoff, as he entered the bout with a torn pectoral muscle that would need surgical repair and rehabilitation.

Now, Rhodes is expected to be wrapping up his recovery soon, and is right around the corner from getting back into the ring – just in time for WrestleMania season. While it’s expected he’ll have a high profile match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, it remains to be seen who his opponent will be.