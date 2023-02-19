Colby Corino Signs With WWE (Report)

WWE has signed another independent star and that’s Colby Corino.

On Saturday, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reported that Colby Corino has signed with the company. Per the report, Corino is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida where he will work in NXT as early as March.

Where It Started

Last month, Corino announced that he was a free agent after finishing his run with the National Wrestling Alliance. Corino made his NWA debut during the tapings for The Circle Squared in 2019, but wasn’t brought back until 2021.

It was reported by Hayes in December that WWE was interested in Corino and he was slated to travel to the training facility to do a tryout with the company once he was free and clear of the NWA.

As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed Corino signing with the promotion.

Many fans will recognize the name as Colby is the son of Steve Corino, who currently works for WWE as a trainer/producer for the NXT brand.

Colby last wrestled on January 22 at Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House when he faced Homicide in a Last Man Standing match but came up short.