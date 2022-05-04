Colt Cabana Plays Brooklyn Brawler On Young Rock (Video)

AEW talent Colt Cabana made an appearance on Young Rock as the Brooklyn Brawler.

Young Rock gives fans a reenactment of The Rock’s early life. This season, viewers have been reliving the Rocky Maivia days. Recently, the Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Mankind, The Undertaker, and The Ringmaster characters appeared.

Colt Cabana Appears On Young Rock

Colt Cabana ended up snagging a role on the NBC show. On the latest episode this past Tuesday night (May 3), he played the role of Brooklyn Brawler.

Former WWE writer and Executive Producer of Young Rock, Brian Gewirtz, heaped praise on Cabana’s performance.

Beyond excited for tonight’s #YoungRock. Writing the story of the Rock’s first EVER match with @TheRock and @hhgarcia41 truly was the thrill of a lifetime. And suffice to say @ulilatukefu as the Rock and @ColtCabana as @brawlerreal absolutely crushed it. 8/7ct @nbc pic.twitter.com/7zkB718MWZ — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) May 3, 2022

The Rock also gave a shoutout to Cabana.

Shout to @ColtCabana & @brawlerreal #YoungRock https://t.co/x5mDBOTkGi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 4, 2022

Young Rock was recently in the headlines after there was a tease of a future match between The Rock and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.