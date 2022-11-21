Colten Gunn Claims AEW Talent Stay Up Late with Tony Khan for Pay-Per-View Spots

Some AEW wrestlers may be getting a little too friendly with management if a recent tweet from Colten Gunn is to be believed.

Gunn made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in June 2020, accompanying his father Billy Gunn but would not wrestle until the November 11, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite.

In August of this year, Colten and his brother Austin turned on their Hall of Fame Father and are now part of The Firm.

Schmoozing

Despite being members of the AEW roster for over two years now, the Gunn Club are yet to hold tag-team gold.

When Austin Gunn took to Twitter to claim Jungle Boy Jack Perry wants to be a Gunn, the former AEW World Tag Champion fired back, saying he prefers being booked on Pay-Per-View.

This got a response from Colten, who argued that he and Austin would also get better bookings if they were up until 6 AM with AEW’s EVPs the Young Bucks.

i guess if we changed with the bucks and stayed up until 6 am with the boss we could get a spot too https://t.co/OAv8zEbyPH — colten gunn (@coltengunn) November 21, 2022

While Colten did not directly state that Jungle Boy is someone who is schmoozing with the higher-ups, it is certainly the impression he gave.

Jungle Boy competed at AEW’s most recent Full Gear Pay-Per-View, defeating his former tag team partner Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match.

Jungle Boy

Joining AEW right at the beginning in 2019, it wouldn’t be until January 2020 that Jungle Boy would obtain his first win in the company.

Winning the AEW World Tag Titles in January of this year, Jurassic Express would lose the titles at June’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager special and Christian Cage would turn on Jungle Boy.

Cage would recruit Luchasaurus in their feud, and the former WWE World Champion defeated Perry in seconds at September’s All Out Pay-Per-View.