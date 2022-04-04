Conor McGregor Explains Why He Wasn’t At WrestleMania

If there is one thing Conor McGregor excels at apart from MMA, it’s knowing how to keep making headlines and get people talking about him using trending topics.

The Notorious one has done it once again with WrestleMania 38. He has revealed the reason why he wasn’t at the Show Of Shows.

The former UFC champion made a tweet on the matter reading: “Why wasn’t I at WrestleMania? They all fear me, that’s why.”

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

This isn’t the first time Conor McGregor has gotten himself involved in talks about pro wrestling. He has had back and forth with WWE stars multiple times in the past.

Back in 2016, McGregor claimed that he can slap the head of the entire WWE roster. This prompted a response from many WWE stars telling him that he would receive an equal response.

Talking about him potentially signing a contract with the company, Triple H had said that Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon was ‘a match made in heaven.’

There is no news about Conor possibly making a WWE appearance anytime soon, but you can never predict the Irish star’s next move.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor being a part of next year’s WrestleMania from Hollywood? Let us know in the comment section.