Conrad Thompson: Nick Khan Will Receive a “Big Payday” for His Role in Potential WWE Sale

Following the news that Vince McMahon would be returning to the company as a member of the board of directors, WWE hired JPMorgan to advise on a potential sale of the company.

McMahon claimed that he was returning to WWE to help assist WWE in their media rights negotiations.

While speaking on What Happened When, Conrad Thompson said a WWE sale has been brewing for a while. He also noted that when Nick Khan first joined WWE as an agent to help negotiate the TV deals that they eventually landed with FOX and NBC Universal, he heard an interesting thing. That was when Khan made a deal with Vince that he would get paid big money should he help with a sale of the company.

The Claim

“My friend was represented by the same company that Nick Khan was sort of running, and when my friend sees that the guy who runs this big agency is now going to WWE, he thought, ‘What the f**k? This doesn’t make any sense.’ So he called his contact and said, ‘Dude, what’s up with Nick going, blah, blah, blah.’ He said, and this is years ago now, ‘Yea. He’s got a deal with Vince where in his contract, he gets a big payday when he helps facilitate the sale.’ He told me the number, and I won’t say the number because that’s talking about somebody’s money and that’s not cool, but let’s just say this, it’s more than AEW’s TV contract is for a year. It’s a lot. It’s a lot, a lot. So when you hear it’s a lot, a lot, you think, ‘Well why would this guy go here?’, Ah ha, and now, Ta Da. I’ve heard backchanneling before Mean Gene passed away, he said, ‘Well, I heard from’, and I won’t say who he heard it from, ‘When the stock gets to so and so,’ This has been brewing for a while. I know a lot of wrestling fans have been thinking, ‘Well this is just a brand new development.’ It’s years old.”

In 2020, Khan joined WWE as President & Chief Revenue Officer. He previously worked for CAA.

He also helped negotiate media rights deals for top companies such as Top Rank Boxing and the Southeastern Conference.

