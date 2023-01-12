Conrad Thompson Reveals If He Thinks Tony Khan Would Buy WWE

With rumors running rampant about a WWE sale, Conrad Thompson has chimed in on whether or not he believes AEW‘s Tony Khan could put in a winning bid.

Thompson recently took to his podcast with Eric Bischoff, “83 Weeks,” to discuss the ongoing rumors about a potential WWE sale. The longtime professional wrestling podcaster noted he has received calls from multiple people asking if he thinks Khan could purchase WWE.

While Thompson believes that Khan certainly has the ability to purchase WWE, he’s not sure it would make much sense for him to do so.

“I got two phone calls last week from different people who, well, they’re names in the wrestling community,” Conrad Thompson said. “‘Would Tony Khan have the capacity to buy WWE?’ And, I think the answer is, yes, he has the capacity.

“There is no question that he would be able to put together a deal. But, I would just, I would put the odds of that being near zero. Like what would be, I don’t know why Tony Khan would do that. I don’t see the upside of Tony Khan doing that.

“How much of your 11 billion dollars of your net worth — depending on how much of it is even liquid — are you willing to put on WWE? … You’ve got the Jags, you’ve got a football team in England, you’ve got AEW, I don’t know what other businesses they’re in, but do you really, really want to do that?”

Recently, Vince McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors to reportedly help facilitate a trade. Frontrunners have emerged for the purchasing; with names like Amazon, FOX, and Comcast leading the way.

There was a brief rumor that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund secured and finalized a deal to purchase WWE, however, that report was later proven false as no deal has been completed as of this writing.

Despite this, the Saudi investment fund still remains a very real contender to purchase the professional wrestling juggernaut.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.