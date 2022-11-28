Controversial Ex-Superstar Worked Backstage at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick is seemingly back with WWE as a producer for the promotion.

Kendrick first joined WWE in 2002 and has made several returns, the most recent being in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic.

In January of the year, Kendrick asked for his release from the promotion, which was granted on February 1.

Survivor Series WarGames

Kendrick didn’t appear on-screen at last weekend’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames event, but he did have a role backstage.

Fightful Select reports that Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan to produce the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi.

Prior to his departure from WWE earlier this year, Kendrick had spent close to a year as a backstage producer for the WWE NXT brand.

After being attacked by Harland, Kendrick ‘resigned’ from his backstage role in order to face the now-AEW star, but the match didn’t take place due to Kendrick’s departure.

Controversy

The same day as his departure from WWE, it was announced that Kendrick would be making his AEW debut on the February 2, episode, in a match against Jon Moxley.

Hours after the announcement, the match was canceled due to controversial comments made by the former Cruiserweight Champion in the past.

Kendrick’s controversial claims include stating that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was staged, and said in 2011 that the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center was faked with the use of holograms.

Kendrick had also claimed that the number of people killed during the Holocaust had been exaggerated and that gas chambers were used to delouse Jewish victims, rather than kill them.

Kendrick later apologized for the comments and has worked with Holocaust memorial groups to learn more and try and make amends.