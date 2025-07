Former WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade (Elayna Black) announced an indefinite break from wrestling due to mental health concerns.

She stated “I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health” and “I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to my upcoming appearances.”

The 24-year-old plans to take the rest of the year to focus on self-care.