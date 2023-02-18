Corey Graces Reveals New WWE Role

Corey Graves has been one of the prominent voices of WWE for many years. Now he has taken an additional responsibility behind the scenes.

The WWE star recently had an interview with PopCulture. He talked about things such as being part of the Raw 30th Anniversary special and more.

During the talk, the Raw commentator also revealed his newly acquired role within the promotion. Corey Graves said that he has recently started working with NXT talents to help develop their characters:

“I’ve recently started working with the NXT talent on helping develop characters and things of that nature, and I’ve really enjoyed it thus far, So I’m really looking forward to working with NXT a lot more as the year progresses.”

Graves didn’t forget to remind people that he has been cleared to compete. He said that he can’t think of a better scenario for his return than alongside his wife Carmella.

Corey Graves was signed by WWE back in 2011. He was one of the rising stars of the early NXT before he was forced to retire due to concussion issues in December 2014.

He then found a new role for himself as part of the NXT broadcasting team. Graves was drafted to Raw in 2016 and he has been a regular for main roster ever since.