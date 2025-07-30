Crash Victim Reveals Details of Vince McMahon’s 90 MPH Connecticut Collision

On Tuesday evening, a high-speed car crash involving WWE executive Vince McMahon shocked the Connecticut community. According to an initial report by TMZ, McMahon’s vehicle was traveling at approximately 90 miles per hour when it collided with another car on the outskirts of Stamford. The incident has since sparked widespread discussion, especially after the crash victim, Barbara Doran, took to Facebook to share her account of the harrowing event.

In her detailed Facebook post, Doran described the moments leading up to the collision, stating, “I saw headlights coming fast in my rearview mirror, and before I knew it, there was a loud crash. I’m grateful to be alive.”

Doran’s post quickly gained traction, with friends and local residents expressing concern and support in the comments. She also claimed that McMahon appeared disoriented at the scene and that emergency responders arrived within minutes.

Authorities have confirmed that McMahon is facing legal charges related to reckless driving and endangerment. The Stamford Police Department released a statement indicating that the investigation is ongoing and that both parties were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. Legal experts suggest that, given the high speed and public profile of those involved, the case could attract significant media attention in the coming weeks.

This incident comes at a time when McMahon and WWE are already under scrutiny for other controversies. The crash and subsequent revelations from Doran’s Facebook post have only intensified the spotlight on McMahon’s personal conduct.