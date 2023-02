Julius and Brutus Creed wrestled for Main Event tonight before RAW. They took on the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Creed Brothers working Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows makes Main Event must watch. #WWE #Orlando — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 7, 2023

Show of respect for The Creed Brothers from the Good Brothers. #WWE #MainEvent pic.twitter.com/uNJ2TUlRpb — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 7, 2023

Creed Brothers in NXT

This past Saturday at NXT Vengeance Day, The Creed Brothers finally faced Indus Sher. While it was a solid match for the brothers, they were not victorious.

This gets more impressive every time you watch it ? @JuliusCreedWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3ouTj0rqMl — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 6, 2023

Main Event airs Thursdays on Hulu and on Sundays on Peacock.