Cris Cyborg Willing to Try Pro Wrestling if Fans Want It

Bellator MMA star Cris Cyborg may one day step out of the octagon and into the squared circle, but only if fans want to see her wrestle.

Cyborg, 37, is the reigning Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion, having won the title in January 2020.

A Challenge

Considered to be one of the greatest female MMA fighters, Cyborg has teased entering the world of professional wrestling in the past.

In a 2019 interview, Cyborg said she loves both WWE and AEW, and would love to challenge herself with wrestling.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo this week, Cyborg was asked about the possibility of stepping into the ring (via Wrestling Inc.)

“It’s a different sport. I love challenges. If I have the opportunity, for sure, I’m going to train and do my best. You know, I have some training before with Thunder Rosa. It’s fun.” Cris Cyborg

Cyborg also touted the success of Ronda Rousey, who is doing “amazing” in WWE.

“If a few fans would like to see me one-day doing pro wrestling, I’m going to do it. Cris Cyborg.

The Past

Rumors of Cyborg one day joining wrestling, WWE specifically, are nothing new.

In 2011, it was reported that Cyborg, then the Strikeforce Women’s Middleweight Champion, had been in negotiations with WWE about a full-time role with the company.

At the time, it was said that the talks were in “advanced” stages, though a deal was never reached.

During the reports at the time, WWE’s Beth Phoneix tweeted that she was interested in facing Cyborg in WWE.