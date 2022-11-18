Current Front Runner for Next Year’s WWE SummerSlam Location

It appears WWE will be heading back to a familiar city for the 2023 SummerSlam event.

Fightful Select reports a front runner city for the 2023 summer premium live event is Detroit, Michigan. WWE sources have indicated that Detroit was being looked at by those in WWE for the show in recent months.

WWE hasn’t been to the area for this summer event in years, as the last time was in 1993 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, where the Detroit Pistons formerly played.

WWE has also looked at other venues for the show, such as Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers and Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons, and Ford Field, which hosted WrestleMania 23.

The last two years, WWE has held stadium shows for the event – Nashville, Tennessee, this year and Las Vegas, Nevada in 2021.

(via WWE)