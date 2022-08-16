A Current WWE Superstar is Ready to Face Off Against Bray Wyatt

In July 2021, WWE released Bray Wyatt, shocking fans and those in the wrestling industry.

As The Fiend, Wyatt’s alter ego which had debuted two years earlier, the former Universal Champion had become immensely popular with audiences.

Following his release, it was reported that differences with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, health issues, and a $4 million contract were factors in WWE’s decision.

Tick Tock

Wyatt has kept away from the ring since his release from WWE, but recent reports have suggested that he will return to the company soon.

On Twitter, former ECW personality Joel Gertner expressed his desire to see Wyatt face Karrion Kross, who returned to WWE alongside Scarlett on the post-Summerslam 2022 episode of SmackDown.

Gertner said that if the match was to happen, then he wouldn’t need to watch wrestling anymore, as the industry would have peaked with the Kross-Wyatt match.

In response, Kross shared a tweet with a video, where a character encourages another to “call me,” signifying that the two-time former NXT Champion is interested in facing Wyatt.

The film clip also gave the impression that Wyatt is already in Kross’ ‘house’ which would be WWE in this scenario.

Wyatt’s Return

While Bray seemed gone for good when he was released from WWE in 2021, a lot has changed over the past year.

It’s reported that Triple H is much higher on Bray than McMahon ever was and that several Superstars have made it clear they’d “go to bat” for the former Universal Champion.

Wyatt hasn’t commented publicly on the rumors of an imminent WWE return, but did recently share a social media post where he referenced WWE.