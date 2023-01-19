D-Von Dudley Announces His WWE Departure

D-Von Dudley, real name Devon Hughes, has announced that he is no longer with WWE.

Following a run with Bubba Ray Dudley from 2015-2016 in WWE, D-Von retired from in-ring action to start working as a producer for WWE and later as an NXT trainer.

As part of The Dudley Boyz tag team, he wrestled for ECW from 1995 to 1999 and WWE from 1999 to 2005 as D-Von Dudley and Reverend D-Von. He performed for TNA from 2005 to 2014 as Brother Devon and Devon.

He labeled the departure a mutual decision and thanked Vince McMahon, Paul Levesque, and Stephanie McMahon. You can read his statement below:

The Statement

“The company (WWE) and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. would mike to thank Vince , Paul (HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the Opportunity that was given. I’m very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!”

His sons Terrence and Tyrell have worked on the AEW YouTube shows and on the independent wrestling scene. He had publicly hoped to have them join NXT one day to wrestle.