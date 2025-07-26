D-Von Dudley Defends Hulk Hogan, Calls Out Industry ‘Hypocrites’

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has come to the defense of Hulk Hogan, calling out wrestling industry figures and fans as “hypocrites” for criticizing the wrestling legend over past controversial comments.

Speaking on his podcast with The Duke, D-Von acknowledged the hurt caused by Hogan’s previous remarks while emphasizing the wrestling icon’s immense contributions to the business.

“We all are guilty in one way, shape, or form of saying something or doing something that wouldn’t be considered appropriate. If it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, there would be no WWE, there would be no AEW, there would be no TNA. We wouldn’t even be having this platform right now.”

D-Von revealed that Hogan personally apologized to him, sharing details of their private conversation where the wrestling legend expressed his love and respect.

“He apologized to me. He pulled me aside and said, ‘Devon, I’m not that type of person. I’m not.’ He said, ‘They’re killing me on social media. They’re making me feel like I am. Brother, I love you.'”

The tag team legend didn’t hold back in criticizing those who condemned Hogan, suggesting many critics have their own skeletons in the closet.

“I also know these same people have done things that, if brought to light, fans wouldn’t be happy with. You’re being hypocrites about it. Don’t say good things about him now that he’s gone.”

D-Von emphasized the biblical principle of forgiveness while acknowledging his own hurt as an African-American over Hogan’s past comments, ultimately calling for understanding and redemption in the wrestling community.